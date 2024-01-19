Police Intensify Security Measures, Rescue Four Kidnapped Victims In Tafa LG

The Niger State Police Command has increased security measures in Tara Local Government Area and surrounding areas to address the rising incidents of kidnappings in various parts of the council.

Additionally, the police successfully rescued four individuals who were among several victims abducted from the Kpakuru forest area in Kagarko, Kaduna State, as well as Chachi village in Tafa Local Government.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, revealed in Minna that the police presence has been intensified due to recent kidnapping incidents in Garam, Azu, Ijah-Gwari, Chachi, and Jibi villages within the council.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, on Wednesday 17/01/2024 dispatched a tactical team led by Area Commander Suleja, ACP Sani Musa and AC Operations ACP Muazu Muhammad, with Anti-kidnapping unit, tactical support team (TST), and patrol teams of Suleja Area Command to the aforementioned areas,” he stated.

Abiodun clarified that this action was taken to support the newly inaugurated Special Intervention Squad by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), tasked with covering the FCT, Niger, Kaduna, and other susceptible areas.

Furthermore, he indicated that the team had received directives to carry out confidence-building patrols and strengthen visible policing in the region.

The goal is to proactively prevent additional incidents and intensify endeavours to rescue the remaining kidnapped victims who are still in captivity.