Nigerian Basketball Star Jordan Nwora Joins NBA Club Toronto Raptors

Nigerian basketball national team (D’Tigers) player, Jordan Nwora, has signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Raptors after leaving the Indiana Pacers.

Before leaving the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, the 25-year-old Jordan Nwora averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 10.2 minutes across his 18 games with the Pacers.

Nwora, who was born in Buffalo, New York, to a Nigerian father and an American mother, was chosen by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Nwora spent three seasons at Louisville (2017 to 2020) before joining the NBA. He was picked for the First Team All-ACC in his junior year.

After Nwora signed his move to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, the Vice-Chairman and President of the club, Masai Ujiri welcomed him alongside Bruce Brown and All-Star forward Pascal Siakam who just sealed their moves to the NBA club.

The vice chairman said: “This is a time of change for our team and we welcome Bruce, Jordan, and Kira to the Raptors and Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nwora is a champion, and we look forward to his two-way play and added toughness on the court. We continue the work of getting better every day, and continue moving forward in our quest to win here in Toronto.”