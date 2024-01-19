Former Canadian World Champion, Shawn Barber Dies At 29

Former world pole vault champion, Shawn Barber of Canada passed away at 29 in his Texas residence, as confirmed by his agent on Thursday.

Barber claimed the world title in pole vault at the 2015 championships in Beijing, where he cleared a height of 5.90 meters. Another significant achievement was his victory on home soil at the 2015 Pan-American Games in Toronto.

Shawn Barber’s agent, Paul Doyle, announced his passing through an Instagram post. The post did not disclose the cause of his death.

The message on Doyle Management’s Instagram page read, “A friend that will never be forgotten. Canadian Olympic Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away.”

“He is currently the Canadian record holder with his personal best of 6.00m and was the 2015 World Champion in the Pole Vault.

“Shawn was also an Olympic finalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. He will be greatly missed.”

Shawn Barber achieved notable feats in pole vaulting, setting the Canadian indoor record of 6.00 in 2016 at the Pole Vault Summit. In July 2015, he cleared 5.93, establishing a Canadian outdoor mark.

Possessing dual US and Canadian citizenship, Barber secured a silver medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and a bronze in 2014 at Glasgow.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Barber finished in 10th place, clearing a height of 5.50m.