EFCC Investigators Taking Bribes – Olukayode Reveals

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, berated the trend of bribery and self-gratification among the Commission’s investigators.

This revelation was made by Olukoyede on Thursday in his New Year address to the anti-graft agency employees at the Commission’s Abuja headquarters.

Naija News reports that the EFCC chairman claimed that the anti-graft agency is embarrassed by the low level of public perception toward EFCC investigators.

He vowed to use the heavy stick against investigators who accept bribes and warned that such behaviour would not be allowed to continue under his supervision.

He noted that efforts were underway to enhance EFCC employees’ welfare.

Olukoyede said, “At this point, I need to strongly reiterate the issue of discipline, integrity and sense of responsibility in the way we do our work. Public opinions about the conduct of some of our investigators are adverse. The craze and quest for gratification, bribes and other compromises by some of our investigators are becoming too embarrassing and this must not continue. Let me sound a note of warning in this regard. I will not hesitate to wield the big stick against any form of infraction by any staff of the Commission. The Department of Internal Affairs has been directed to be more ardent in its work and monitor every staff in all their engagements. The image of the Commission is too important to be placed on the line by any corrupt officer.

“I may not talk about specifics. However, the new year promises to bring smiles on the faces of staff across all the commands. We will continue to do our best to put all of you at your best. However, to whom much is given, much is expected.”