Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 19th January 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1340 and sell at N1350 on Thursday 18th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1340 Selling Rate N1350

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 890 Selling Rate 891

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s stock market surpassed Argentina’s stock market to become the top-performing market in the world on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Naija News understands that the Nigerian Exchange Limited experienced a bullish run, with the All-Share Index increasing by 2.38% and reaching a record-breaking 90,063.25 points, up from Tuesday’s 87,970.37 points.

Reports revealed that between January 15 and 17, 2024, the NGX witnessed an impressive gain of 8.45%. Year-to-date.

The market is observed to have appreciated by 20.45%, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing equities market globally, outpacing the Argentine Stock Market.

Despite this remarkable performance, there was no change in the equities market cap within the ASI, which remained at N48.139 trillion, the same as the previous day.