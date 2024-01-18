No Project Will Stop Under Tinubu Government – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given assurance that no projects would be halted under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike expressed optimism that several ongoing projects would be finished and inaugurated by Tinubu before December 2024.

The minister made this disclosure after conducting an inspection tour of various projects across the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday.

He said: “Since President Tinubu came on board, no work has stopped in all the sites. There are so many of these sites, but it will be difficult to take them all at the same time.

“We believe that after May and before December, some of the projects will be handed over to the members of the public.

“The inspection is part of our routine inspection of ongoing projects, particularly those we have promised the public that God willing, by May this year, the projects will have been completed.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we did today was to go round to see for ourselves whether the contractors are meeting up with expectations.“