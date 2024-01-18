Blackout Looms In Gombe, Yola, Bauchi As TCN Makes Fresh Announcement On Electricity

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced an unavoidable electricity blackout in Gombe, Yola and Bauchi States.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the TCN noted that electricity consumers in Gombe, as well as certain areas in Yola and Bauchi states, will face a temporary power outage on Thursday and Friday due to planned maintenance of power facilities.

The TCN revealed that the maintenance crew will be conducting scheduled preventive maintenance on the bay of its T1A 150MVA, 330/132/33kV transformer bay on January 18 and 19, 2024.

The maintenance is expected to last for eight hours each day, from 9 am to 5 pm, as stated by the TCN General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

Mbah revealed that in order to initiate the maintenance operation, TCN will shift the load from the T1A 150MVA transformer to the T2A 150MVA transformer within the same substation.

Furthermore, she stated that as a result, there would be a temporary disruption in the provision of bulk power supply to Jos and Yola DisCos through the T1A transformer.

She emphasized that this interruption will solely impact the bulk supply during the transfer period and will not persist throughout the entire eight-hour duration required to finalize the maintenance exercise on both days.

“The short outage during the transfer period would affect supply to Gombe and some parts of Yola and Bauchi states only, during transfer time on both days.

“TCN will, however, restore bulk power supply through the transformer immediately after the maintenance exercise,” Mbah explained.

The transmission company regretted “any inconvenience this may cause electricity consumers within the affected areas.”

The TCN maintenance crew is said to have on Saturday carried out scheduled preventive maintenance on the Jos-Lafia 330kV transmission lines, which it said had been redundant for some time.