Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 18th January 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1315 and sell at N1325 on Wednesday 17th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 894 Selling Rate 895

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s food inflation rose to 33.93 per cent from the 32.84 per cent recorded in November 2023.

Naija News reports that the figure was confirmed in the latest inflation report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which revealed Nigeria’s headline inflation to have risen to 28.92 per cent in December from the 28.20 per cent recorded in November 2023.

The report, released by the statistics bureau on Monday, detailed that on a year-on-year basis, the country’s inflation rose by 7.58 per cent from the 21.34 per cent recorded in December 2022 to 28.92 per cent in December 2023.

It is safe to say that Nigeria’s food inflation in 2023 was a complex and dynamic issue, with fluctuations throughout the year.