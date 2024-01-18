Arrests, Bail Must Follow Rule Of Law – EFCC Boss Tells Operatives

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has encouraged officers of the anti-graft agency to adhere to the rule of law when making arrests.

His remarks were delivered in his New Year address to the staff, and the statement was posted on the anti-graft agency’s official social media account.

He emphasized that no organization is as vital to Nigeria’s pursuit of growth and development as the EFCC.

Consequently, he pledged to implement mechanisms that would empower the agency to fulfil its mandate in the fight against corruption in the country.

Olukoyede also highlighted that moving forward, arrests and bail procedures would be conducted in accordance with the rule of law.

Olukoyede said, “The major objective of the war against corruption and financial crimes is to drive economic development and create wealth and job opportunities for the populace.

“We need to come to these realities and operate by them. Our Nation is in dire straits. We need to continue to do everything possible to stimulate Nigeria’s revenue profile.

“No government agency is as crucial to the Nation’s quest for growth and development as the EFCC. We have all it takes to bring up the profile and developmental index of our Nation.

“Let me also talk about the arrest and bail guidelines review, which I expect everyone to be familiar with by now.

“The review is informed by the need for us to conform with international best practices in law enforcement.

“We are a civilized anti-graft agency. Arrest and bail would henceforth be done in line with the rule of law. Our investigators should particularly take note of this.”