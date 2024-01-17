Why I Didn’t Sack Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the reason behind his decision not to sack the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, amidst speculations about Emefiele’s potential presidential candidacy in 2023.

Buhari stated that Emefiele had never engaged in a discussion about such aspirations with him.

This revelation and others were made public in a memoir titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, written by former Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The book was unveiled in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I met Emefiele in office when I came, and unless there was firm evidence against him, it would be unfair and an act of injustice to remove him, acting on hearsay,” Buhari said in the book.

“If you punish a man unjustly, it could dog his footsteps throughout life, so if you would punish, you must have evidence, and you should know that yourself wouldn’t be there forever. You would leave one day.

“I’m very conscious about the morale of people who serve with me. I also expect whoever succeeds me to be fair to me. I have family and friends who will feel it. I’m very conscious of fairness.

“When he was linked with campaign for the 2023 presidency, I did not ask him because he told nobody he was getting involved. Otherwise, I would have removed him and told the nation why,” he added.