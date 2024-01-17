‘I Used Dancing As Escape To Somewhere I Could Become Something’ – Kaffy

Nigerian professional dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, known by her stage name Kaffy, has disclosed that dancing was the only way she could navigate life as a young teenager.

Naija News reports that Kaffy made this known in a recent interview on Channels TV.

Kaffy said she started dancing to improve her mental health even before she thought of becoming a professional dancer.

Speaking about her background, the dancer explained that, growing up with a single parent, she found solace in dancing and used it to escape somewhere she could become something.

Kaffy added that she later advanced her dancing skills into a fitness awareness exercise at the Lagos State National Stadium to give people life.

She said, “Before I even thought of dancing as a profession, I always saw it as something to help me with my mental health.

“And growing up in that average Nigerian household, you have divorced parenting. You are trying to navigate through life as a young teenager. Dancing was the art form in which I found solace. I used it as an escape to somewhere I could become something.

Story continues below advertisement

“And when I related with others in the social environment, I found out that people needed some escape. I started exploring that at the national stadium until I found the entertainment space.”