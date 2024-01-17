2023 Polls: Why Tinubu Lost Election In Katsina To Atiku – Buhari Reveals

The immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has opened up on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the presidential election in Katsina State.

Naija News recalls that the APC candidate, President Bola Tinubu, was defeated in Katsina by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

However, Tinubu went on to win the presidential election, defeating Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Speaking on the election, Buhari said the APC might have relaxed in the state because they felt it was his state and thought they could win easily.

The former nation’s leader said this in a memoir titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, written by former Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to him, “My state, Katsina, showed the beauty of the whole system. In the Presidential poll, APC lost, but they came back to win the governorship.

“Maybe they took things for granted earlier because it was my state, and they thought they would win easily. People do not like being taken for granted,” he said.