What Could Be Going Through Their Minds? Bayo Onanuga Reacts As Tinubu, Obasanjo Meet In Imo

A presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday in Imo State.

The two leaders met in Owerri, the Imo State capital, at the swearing-in of Governor Hope Uzodimma for his second term.

It is on record that the two leaders have not met since Tinubu visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta on 17 August 2022 during the campaigns for the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to Monday’s meeting in Imo, Onanuga, who is the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, took to his account on the X platform to raise a question on what could be going through the minds of the two leaders as they shook hands in Owerri.

Sharing a picture of the moment of their meeting, Onanuga wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met today in Owerri, Imo state at the swearing-in of Governor Hope Uzodimma for his second term. The two leaders have not met since Tinubu visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta on 17 August 2022 during the presidential campaign. What could be going through the minds of the two leaders as they shook hands?”

There are reports that Obasanjo did not support the presidential ambition of Tinubu.