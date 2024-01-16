‘Stop All Foreign Trips And Deal With This Ugly Situation Facing Us’ – Peter Obi Tells Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, to address the current insecurity in the country with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that in a statement via X on Tuesday, the former Governor of Anambra State expressed deep concern over what he described as a surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Peter Obi lamented that insecurity worsened under the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who campaigned and won the elections with the promise of tackling security, the economy and corruption.

He further reminded Shettima of his promise to handle security if the All Progressives Congress (APC) is elected, stressing it is time to fulfil the campaign promises.

Obi urged Tinubu to stop all forms of foreign trips from people in government until the issue of insecurity is tackled, adding that no foreign investor or partner would like to invest in Nigeria, given the country’s situation.

The statement reads, “As terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings and violence continue to rage through the country, it is more concerning now with the surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja make it more depressing and urgent. It is now time for we, the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation. It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, campaigned and won the elections on three items; Security, Economy and Corruption (SEC).

“After his eight years in office, the situation has worsened in all three areas. The present administration, on assuming office, promised to deal decisively with the same situation – Security, Economy and Corruption. Today, however, the situation is getting even worse than ever.

“At the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos in August 2022, the then Vice Presidential candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima, categorically stated that if APC is elected, he as Vice President would be in charge of security, while the President as an expert in economy would handle the economy.

“Nigerians, therefore, now implore them to fulfil their campaign promises. Even if they do not achieve 100% results, we want to see 100% effort.

“It is now time to stop all forms of foreign trips from people in government until we deal with the ugly situation facing us at home. No foreign investor or partner will like to invest in Nigeria, with the situation we now find ourselves in.

Story continues below advertisement

“We must make sincere efforts to end the spread of violence and insecurity in our nation in order to make any meaningful progress.”