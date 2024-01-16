Flashback: Abuja Not Safe, Boko Haram Terrorists Have Hoisted Flag – Nigerian Governor Warns

The immediate-past Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, had in April 2021 warned that the Boko Haram terrorists group had hoisted their flag in Kaure village, in Shiroro local government area of the North-Central Nigerian state few hours drive from the nation’s capital.

Naija News recalls that Bello made the shocking revelation in Minna when he visited the Internally Displaced People’s Camp at the IBB Primary School near the Emir of Minna’s Palace.

The primary school was hurriedly turned into an IDP camp following the sacking of nearly 5000 villagers from their ancestral homes in Shiroro and Munya local government areas by bandits who raided the towns over the weekend.

He also said the Boko Haram fighters had forcefully taken over the wives of some of the villagers and allocated them to themselves.

“I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Niger state, here in Kaure, I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here.

“Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members,” Bello further said, adding,”I just heard that they have placed their flags at Kaure, meaning they have taken over the territory.”

The governor declared: ”This is what I have been engaging the federal government on; unfortunately, it has now got to this level. If care is not taken, even Abuja is not safe.

“We have been saying this for long. All our efforts have been in vain.”

The former governor added that with the latest development, “I hope the time has come for a more coordinated military activity to take place.”

Bello claimed that the Boko Haram elements were trying to use this area as their home, just as they did in Sambisa.

He warned that “Sambisa is several kilometers from Abuja, but Kaure is just two two-hour drive from Abuja. So nobody is safe anymore, not even those in Abuja.”

The governor told the federal government that this is the time to act, “all hands must be on deck. It is not a fight for Niger state alone.”