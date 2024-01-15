Edo: Hoodlums Vandalize Shaibu’s Campaign Vehicle

In a recent act of political violence, a campaign vehicle belonging to the Deputy Governor of Edo State and a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Shaibu, was reportedly attacked by armed men suspected to be hoodlums.

The incident occurred in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

The attack on the deputy governor’s campaign vehicle followed a gathering of Shaibu’s supporters in Illeh, Ward 10, which was part of the preparations for the upcoming September 21 governorship elections in Edo State.

Otoide Abas, who is coordinating Shaibu’s campaign in the area, confirmed the incident to Leadership Newspaper.

He revealed that the police had successfully recovered the vandalized vehicle after the attack.

Abas said, “We concluded a meeting with Ward 10 (Illeh) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful when the incident happened. The meeting began around 5:00 pm and ended a few minutes before six.

“After the meeting, we took the Sienna bus provided by Comrade Shaibu to Ekpoma to meet with other supporters.

“While making a quick stop at the local market square in Ekpoma to buy some beef barbecue (Suya), about seven boys descended from a nearby parked bus and started shooting. We all ran for safety, and they proceeded to the spot where we had parked the bus, destroying it.

“The police retrieved the vehicle that night, and as I speak with you, I am at the police station because I was instructed to report today.”