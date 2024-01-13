‘You Can Perish If You Attempt To Fight Corruption In Nigeria’ – Bisi Akande

Former Osun State Governor, Adebisi Akande, has opined it is challenging to tackle corruption in the country due to the “corrupt mindset” of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Akande stated this while speaking with journalists in his Ila-Orangun country home on Saturday as part of activities marking his 85th birthday.

According to him, corruption is not the first thing to fight in Nigeria because one can perish, stressing that successive administrations in the country have failed to defeat corruption.

Lamenting over the failure to embrace hard work, the pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said many Nigerians would prefer to cut corners while blaming the government.

He added that until Nigerians have a change of mindset and embrace the virtues of dedication and hard work, no leader would be able to attack and defeat corruption in the country.

He said, “In Nigeria, corruption is not the first thing to fight otherwise you get perished. The mindset is corrupt.

“The man who wants prosperity by miracle is corrupt. You want to own a car or house by miracle, you are already a corrupt man.

“In a country where everybody is corrupt, who is that leader, who will bell the cat?

“So you are only blaming the leader, but you are corrupt yourself. Go to religious circle, everybody wants comfort without work.

“The present generation doesn’t want to work. They want everything by miracle. Such a community can never be prosperous. No leader can make them prosperous.

“They will just be blaming government. A country where everybody is corrupt like Nigeria, nobody can solve the problem.”