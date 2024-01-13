Human Right Violation: ‘Military, Police Making Mockery Of Anti-Torture Law’

Rights group Amnesty International has accused the Nigeria Police and the military of making mockery of anti-torture law.

Making this allegation in a statement made available on its official X handle, the right organisation called on the President Bola Tinubu led government to give a directive to security forces to stop subjecting people to torture and other cruel treatment.

The rights group revealed that it has been documenting reports of police and military beating citizens with whips, gun butts, batons and other items.

The tweet read, “The Nigerian authorities must give a clear directive to security forces to stop subjecting people to torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. Almost daily reports of torture by the military and police are making mockery of the Anti-Torture law.

“Amnesty International has been documenting almost daily cases — across Nigeria — in which the military and police routinely engage in beating people with whips, gun butts, batons, sticks, rods and cables.”

Meanwhile, the right group, had earlier faulted the President Bola Tinubu led government for failing to bring justice to rape victims.

Faulting the government in a statement made available on its official website, the right group lamented that the despite declaring state of emergency on rape, the Nigerian government had failed to ensure that victims of rape get justice.

Naija News reports that the group lamented that a wanton of rape cases remain unreported as a result of corruption, stigma and victim blaming.

“Despite the Nigerian authorities’ declaration of a “state of emergency” on sexual and gender-based violence, rape persists at crisis levels with most survivors denied justice, rapists avoiding prosecution, and hundreds of cases of rape going unreported due to pervasive corruption, stigma and victim blaming,” Amnesty International said in a report.