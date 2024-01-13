Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 13th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 12th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1255 and sell at N1265 on Friday 12th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In a notable financial development, the Nigerian naira recorded a substantial gain in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), appreciating to N874.79 per dollar.

This represents a 19 percent increase from its previous rate of N1,082.32 per dollar on Wednesday, as reported by Elizabeth Adegbesan.

According to data from FMDQ, the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM experienced an appreciation of N207.53, marking a significant uplift for the naira.

The day’s trading saw the intraday high reach N1,264.96 per dollar and a low of N475 per dollar, resulting in a wide margin of N789.96 per dollar.

The volume of dollars traded in the NAFEM was substantial, amounting to $110.41 million.