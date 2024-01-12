‘Wike Didn’t Promote Any Civil Servant Or Pay Pensioners Gratuity For Eight Years’ – Labour Party Guber Candidate, Beatrice

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, Beatrice Itubo, has revealed the alleged hatred of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, toward workers in the state motivated her to contest in the last election.

Naija News reports that Itubo stated this when members of the New Dimension for Rivers State paid her a visit at her country home in Ogbakiri, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

She said Wike’s administration impoverished Rivers people, alleging the former governor neither promoted any civil servant in the state nor paid any pensioner gratuity.

Stating that no king reigns forever, Itubo noted that the attitude of some political gladiators is de-marketing the state, urging them to sheath their swords and allow the current administration to be.

She said, “I decided to contest that 2023 election not because I wanted to show myself up to Rivers people, no.

“We have been in the struggle for a very long time and when the immediate past governor of Rivers State came on board, I saw something different.

“I saw real hatred for the workers of Rivers State. I don’t know any other language that I will use other than that hatred, because someone who will be in power for eight years, didn’t promote any worker in Rivers State.

“For that number of years, he didn’t pay any pensioner gratuity. People were retiring and going home.

Story continues below advertisement

“When they want to key you in your monthly pension as you retire today, they will leave you for about two years, nobody is paying you a dime.”