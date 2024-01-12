Nollywood Actress, Olaide Oyedeji Opens Up On Reasons For Undergoing Bre@st Lift, Liposuction And Brazilian Butt Lift

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Olaide Oyedeji, has revealed she decided the surgical enhancement of her body at age 15.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known while speaking in an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, on her YouTube show, Talk with B.

Olaide explained that she embraced surgery because, while growing up, she was bullied by her peers over her physical appearance.

According to her, body enhancement was also needed in her career because it adds value.

The thespian said so far, she had done three surgeries, which include a Brazilian Butt Lift, breast lift and liposuction.

She said, “I did BBL, breast lift and liposuction. From age 15, I had always wanted to transform my body. Growing up, I’ve never had a flat tummy. This is the first time in my whole life that I’m having it. I had buttocks but no hips. And I was determined that I was going to do anything to be good at my field. This [body enhancement] is a part of being good at my field. Because it adds value.

“Before they [trolls] were bullying me for not having a good body, now they are bullying me for having a too-perfect body. And it’s coming mostly from women. I was like, ‘Is this what life is about?’ Do you, the world would adjust.

Story continues below advertisement

“Before doing my body, they were insulting me too much. They were like, ‘Your body is this, that…’ Na dem list out everything wey I go do. I fixed my teeth and all that. And now they are still insulting me for having a perfect body.”