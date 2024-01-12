Bandits Abduct 23 In Abuja

23 persons were kidnapped on Thursday when a group of bandits estimated to be in their 40s raided the Kawu hamlet in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking about the incident, the area’s councillor and deputy speaker, Abdulmumini Zakari, stated that the gunmen entered the community on Wednesday after travelling from Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna state.

He said that, “They divided themselves into groups and some went into the palace of the district head, Abdurrahman Ali, where they abducted his son, Lukman, and his wife, whom he married two weeks ago.

“Others attacked the compound of Alhassan Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu, and a former PDP Chairman of Kawu Ward. They abducted him along with his four children.”

He further revealed that the bandits also went into the compound of the Sarkin Pawan Kawu, Gambo Pawa, and abducted him alongside his two wives and some children.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the FCT Police command, Josephine Adeh, detailed that the assailants escaped into Kaduna after raiding the area.

“Some unknown hoodlums stormed Kawu village, a borderil community with Kagarko LGA, in Kaduna State, and kidnapped people. The truth is that the miscreants raided that general area and escaped into Kaduna State,” she said.

Naija News reports that this tragedy occurred within twenty-four hours after it was reported that terrorists had kidnapped eighty-five people at Katari, in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, along the Kaduna – Abuja route.

Story continues below advertisement

In a similar vein, gunmen posing as military personnel reportedly broke into the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutse-Alhaji neighborhood of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Sunday and abducted eleven people.