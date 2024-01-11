Nigerian Passport Ranks 95th Worldwide In 2024 – Report

The most recent data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that the 2024 Henley Passport Index positions the Nigerian passport at 95th globally.

This ranking is determined by the count of destinations that Nigerian passport holders can visit without the requirement of obtaining a prior visa.

The index assesses the visa-free access of 199 distinct passports to a total of 227 travel destinations. A passport is assigned a score of 1 if no visa is required to enter a particular destination.

According to the report, individuals holding Nigerian passports are obligated to obtain visas for 181 destinations.

Notably, the Nigerian passport is positioned lower than its West African counterparts, with Ghana, Benin, and Togo securing ranks of 76th, 79th, and 83rd, respectively.

In comparison, South Africa holds the 53rd spot globally, allowing its passport holders to travel to 108 destinations without the need for a visa.

Japan, previously ranked second, has now secured the top spot on the list, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 194 countries.

Singapore, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain are joining Japan in possessing the world’s most powerful passports.