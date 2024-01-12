45 Visa-Free Countries Nigerian Passport Can Travel To In 2024 (Full List)

The Henley Passport Index (HPI), a renowned global passport-ranking platform, released its latest list of the world’s most powerful passports on Thursday.

This index, known for its comprehensive and authoritative ranking, evaluates passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa.

The HPI’s rankings are primarily derived from data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which boasts the largest and most accurate travel information database.

This data is further enhanced by the research team at Henley & Partners.

In the recent rankings, Nigeria’s passport was placed 95th out of 104 countries, indicating the extent of global access granted to its holders.

This position places Nigeria behind several other African nations including Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic, and Namibia, which are ranked 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th, and 65th, respectively.

Additionally, the index revealed that Nigerian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to about 45 countries.

This statistic is a crucial indicator of the international mobility and freedom afforded to Nigerian passport holders.

The Henley Passport Index is widely recognized for providing an insightful understanding of the global travel and access privileges different passports offer.

As such, Nigeria’s ranking offers a perspective on its global standing in terms of travel freedom and ease of movement across borders.

See the full list below:

Story continues below advertisement

1. Barbados

2. Benin

3. Burkina Faso

4. Burundi

5. Cambodia

6. Cameroon

7. Cape Verde Islands

8. Chad

9. Comoro Islands

10. Cook Islands

11. Cote d’Ivoire

12. Djibouti

13. Dominican Republic

14. Fiji

15. Ghana

16. Guinea

17. Guinea-Bissau

18. Haiti

19. Iran

20. Kenya

21. Kiribati

22. Lebanon

23. Liberia

24. Madagascar

25. Maldives

26. Mali

27. Mauritiana

28. Mauritius

29. Micronesia

30. Montserrat

31. Mozambique

32. Niger

33. Niue

34. Palau Islands

35. Rwanda

36. Samoa

37. Senegal

38. Sierra Leone

39. Somalia

40. St. Kitts and Nevis

41. The Gambia

42. Timor-Leste

43. Togo

44. Tuvalu

45. Vanuatu