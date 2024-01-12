Nigeria News
45 Visa-Free Countries Nigerian Passport Can Travel To In 2024 (Full List)
The Henley Passport Index (HPI), a renowned global passport-ranking platform, released its latest list of the world’s most powerful passports on Thursday.
This index, known for its comprehensive and authoritative ranking, evaluates passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa.
The HPI’s rankings are primarily derived from data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which boasts the largest and most accurate travel information database.
This data is further enhanced by the research team at Henley & Partners.
In the recent rankings, Nigeria’s passport was placed 95th out of 104 countries, indicating the extent of global access granted to its holders.
This position places Nigeria behind several other African nations including Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic, and Namibia, which are ranked 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th, and 65th, respectively.
Additionally, the index revealed that Nigerian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to about 45 countries.
This statistic is a crucial indicator of the international mobility and freedom afforded to Nigerian passport holders.
The Henley Passport Index is widely recognized for providing an insightful understanding of the global travel and access privileges different passports offer.
As such, Nigeria’s ranking offers a perspective on its global standing in terms of travel freedom and ease of movement across borders.
See the full list below:
1. Barbados
2. Benin
3. Burkina Faso
4. Burundi
5. Cambodia
6. Cameroon
7. Cape Verde Islands
8. Chad
9. Comoro Islands
10. Cook Islands
11. Cote d’Ivoire
12. Djibouti
13. Dominican Republic
14. Fiji
15. Ghana
16. Guinea
17. Guinea-Bissau
18. Haiti
19. Iran
20. Kenya
21. Kiribati
22. Lebanon
23. Liberia
24. Madagascar
25. Maldives
26. Mali
27. Mauritiana
28. Mauritius
29. Micronesia
30. Montserrat
31. Mozambique
32. Niger
33. Niue
34. Palau Islands
35. Rwanda
36. Samoa
37. Senegal
38. Sierra Leone
39. Somalia
40. St. Kitts and Nevis
41. The Gambia
42. Timor-Leste
43. Togo
44. Tuvalu
45. Vanuatu