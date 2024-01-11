Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 11th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1240 and sell at N1245 on Wednesday 10th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1240 Selling Rate N1245

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 957 Selling Rate 958

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The naira witnessed a significant drop, reaching N1089.51 against the US dollar on the official Investor and Exporter window on Tuesday.

This marks a 27.19 percent decline from the N856.57/$ rate it closed on Monday, as per data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

During Tuesday’s trading, the naira experienced notable fluctuations, opening at N922.22/$, soaring to a high of N1251/$, and dropping to a low of N720/$ before settling at N1089.51/$ at the day’s close.

The total forex turnover for the day stood at $97.45 million.

This is not the first time the naira has closed below N1,000 on the official window. Past records show similar trends, with the naira hitting an all-time low of N1,099.05/$ on December 8, 2023, followed by N1043.09/$ on December 28, 2023, and N1035.12/$ on January 3, 2024.

Tuesday’s closing rate is the second-lowest the naira has reached since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) removed the currency’s rate cap.