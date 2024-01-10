What TB Joshua Did To My Life And Family – Singer, Victor AD

Nigerian singer, Victor Adere, popularly known as Victor AD, has defended the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, over recent allegations against him.

Naija News reports that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday, January 8, released a documentary of alleged eyewitness accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions committed by the late prophet.

In a post via X, Victor AD recounted how God used TB Joshua to heal him of skin disease at age six, restored the hand of his mother and healed his sister from blindness.

He noted that the late clergyman did many good deeds to them, including giving them shelter and food when they were homeless.

He wrote: “Prophet TB Joshua fake ke? Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restored my mums hand that was supposed to be amputated due to gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days. So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God #tbjoshualegacyliveson”

Meanwhile, Paul Agomoh, a former disciple of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly known as TB Joshua, has come forward with startling revelations about his years in hiding.

Agomoh made these revelations to journalists in Abuja, following the screening of a BBC Africa Eye investigative report titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua.” This event took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Monday evening.

The report, lasting 150 minutes, featured accounts from former disciples and church workers.

They accused the late prophet, who was the presiding Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), of manipulation and physical abuse. Agomoh’s testimony adds a significant layer to these allegations.

Agomoh, who claimed to be the first prophet under the SCOAN, described a harrowing experience of being pursued across Cotonou, Lagos, and Ghana.