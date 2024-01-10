Thugs Attack Senator In Kogi Govt House, Six Arrested

The Kogi State Government has announced the arrest of six individuals linked to the harassment of a National Assembly member who was on a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya Bello at the Lugard House office in Lokoja.

Naija News had earlier reported that the senator representing Kogi East in the National Assembly, Isah Jibrin Echocho, claimed that some thugs attacked him inside the Kogi State government house.

In response to the incident, the governor imposed a ban on unauthorized persons accessing the Government House and called for the swift prosecution of those involved.

The statement released on Wednesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, detailed that the arrests were part of the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

The National Assembly members, representing Kogi State in both the Senate and House of Representatives, visited Governor Bello to commend him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 governorship election and to express their support for his leadership and the incoming administration.

Mohammed, giving an update on the incident, said, “Shortly after the fruitful discussion, the governor received with rude shock the news of the harassment of some of the lawmakers on their way out of the Government House and swiftly ordered the arrest of the culprits.”

The governor charged security agencies to investigate the issue thoroughly and ensure that the offenders face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Bello’s directive to the heads of security agencies reads, “Information just got to me as I left the office to the residence that one man called Suleiman and others embarrassed Senator Jubrin Echocho in the Government House. I’ve directed CSO to arrest all those involved in such a stupid act and bring them to justice immediately. I will never condone acts of hooliganism and indiscipline.”