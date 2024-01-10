Osun NLC Gets New Chairman

The Osun state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has elected a new chairman.

Naija News reports that at the 7th Triennial Delegates Congress in Osogbo on Wednesday, Christopher Arapasopo emerged the winner of the Osun NLC Chairmanship election.

The Nigeria Civil Service Union Chairman for Osun State, received 270 votes, to defeat Olumide Faniran, who received 232 votes. He was declared winner of the election by the National Treasurer of the NLC who doubled as the president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Workers, Olatunji Ambali.

The election involved delegates from thirty-two affiliate industrial unions throughout the state.

The newly elected NLC chairman of Osun State pledged to give workers’ welfare the proper priority.

“We will resuscitate Civil Service Week and embark on a resuscitation of Productivity Day and the Elders/Leaders Forum to serve as a think tank for Congress,” he pledged.

However, the newly elected chairman of the Osun NLC has been challenged by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to view his position as a critical one in representing and promoting the interests of the state’s eager workforce.

Governor Adeleke announced his willingness to work closely with the newly elected NLC chairman in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement by Adeleke read, “Under my leadership, the state government remains committed to serving the people of Osun State with dedication and integrity. My administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and work towards fostering an environment of sustainable development and progress.

“However, I look forward to a constructive and fruitful partnership with Comrade Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo and the entire NLC as we collectively strive to enhance the quality of life for the people of Osun State.”