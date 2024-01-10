Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 10th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1235 and sell at N1240 on Tuesday 9th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1235 Selling Rate N1240

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 853 Selling Rate 854

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s currency, the Naira gained back some value against the United States (US) dollar at the authorised market on Monday, January 8, 2024, Naija News learnt.

In a publication yesterday, Africa’s First Vertically Integrated Financial Market Infrastructure Group (FMDQ) revealed that the local currency closed at N856.57 per $1 at the official market as against N869.39 recorded in the previous session last Friday.

The Naira started trading on Monday at a rate of N921.36/$ but ended the day at N856.57.

This represents a 1.5% appreciation from the rate it traded at on Friday last week (N869.39/$) and a 5.9% appreciation from the rate it stood at the close of business last year (N907.11/$).

Throughout the trading period, the Naira reached a high of N720.00 and a low of N1,185 before settling at N856.57. On the black market, the average rate of the dollar to Naira on Monday was N1,236 and N1,240 per dollar.