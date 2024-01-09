List Of Universities That May Be Affected As FG Orders Probe Of Private Universities In Nigeria

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to scrutinize the activities of private universities established in Nigeria in the last 15 years.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Tuesday.

The primary focus of this committee will be to evaluate whether these private institutions have adhered to the required standards, including the presence of prescribed facilities, an adequate management structure, and sufficient funding for their programs.

The move comes amid growing concerns about the quality and legitimacy of education some of these institutions provide following the investigative report which uncovered a fake certificate syndicate from Benin Republic and Togo being patronized by some Nigerians and the subsequent order by the government to suspend the evaluation and accreditation of results from the countries.

Naija News understands about 107 private universities established in the last 15 years may fall under the searchlight of the FG’s investigative panel.

These include:

1. Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State

2. Baze University, FCT Abuja

3. Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State

4. Glorious Vision University (formerly Samuel Adegboyega University), Ogwa, Edo State

5. McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ajebo, Ogun State

6. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State

7. Southwestern University, Oku Owa, Ogun State

8. Evangel University, Ebonyi State

9. Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State

10. Augustine University, Ilara, Lagos State

11. Chrisland University, Owode, Ogun State

12. Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State

13. Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State

14. Kings University Ode-Omu, Osun State

15. Michael & Cecilia Ibru University, Owhode, Delta State

16. Mountain Top University, Makogi/Oba, Ogun State

17. Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene, Akwalbom State

18. Summit University, Offa, Kwara State

19. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State

20. Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State

21. Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State

22. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State

23. Clifford University, Abia State

24. Coal City University, Enugu state

25. Ojaja University, Ilorin, Kwara state

26. Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo State

27. Kola Daisi University., Ibadan, Oyo State

28. Legacy University, Okija, Anambra State

29. Spiritan University, Neochi, Abia State

30. Precious Cornerstone, Ibadan, Oyo State

31. PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State

32. Atiba University, Oyo, Oyo State

33. Eko University of Medical Sciences, Ijanikin, Lagos

34. Skyline University, Nigeria, Kano, Kano State

35. Greenfield University, Kasarami-Kaduna, Kaduna State

36. Dominion University, Ibadan, Oyo State

37. Trinity University, Laloko, Ogun State

38. Westland University, Iwo, Osun State

39. Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa-Ibom State

40. Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State

41. Maranatha University, Lekki, Lagos State

42. Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State

43.AL-Istigama University, Sumaila, Kano State

44. Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State

45. Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State

46. Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State

47. Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State

48. Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State

49. James Hope University, Lekki, Lagos state

50. Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State

52. Ahman Pategi University, Patigi, Kwara State

53. University of Offa, Offa, Kwara State

54. Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State

55. Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State

56. Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja

57. Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State

58. ANAN University, Kwall, Plateau State

59. Pen Resource University, Gombe, Gombe State

60.Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno

61. Margaret Lawrence University, Galilee, Delta State

62. Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu University, Kano, Kano State

63. Sports University, Idumuje, Ugboko, Delta State

64. Baba-Ahmed University, Kano, Kano State

65. Salsa University Of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sokoto, Sokoto State

66. Nigerian British University, Asa, Abia State

67. Peter University, Achina-Onneh, Anambra State

68. Newgate University, Minna, Niger State

69. European University of Nigeria, Abuja, FCT

70. Northwest University, Sokoto, Sokoto State

71. Rayhaan University, Kebbi State

72. Muhammad Kamalud-Deen University, Ilorin, Kwara State

73. Sam Maris University, Supare, Ondo State

74. Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State

75. Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State

76. Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Enugu State

77. Peaceland University, Enugu, Enugu State

78. Amadeus University, Amizi, Abia State

79. Vision University, Ikogbo, Ogun State

80. Azman University, Kano, Kano State

81. Huda University, Gusau, Zamfara State

82. Franco British International University, Kaduna, Kaduna State

83. Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja, FCT

84. Miva Open University, Abuja, FCT

85. Gerar University of Medical Sciences, Imope-ljebu, Ogun State

86. British Canadian University, Obudu, Cross River State

87. Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State

88.Phoenix University, Agwada, Nasarawa State

89. Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State

90. Hillside University of Science and Technology, Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti State

91. University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State

92. Elrazi University of Medical Sciences, Kano Kano State

93. Venite University, Iloro-Ekiti, Ekiti State

94 Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State

95. Duke Medical University, Calabar, Cross River State

96. Mercy Medical University, Iwara, Iwo, Osun State

97.Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, FCT

98. Iconic Open University, Sokoto, Sokoto State

99. West Midland Open University, Ibadan, Oyo State

100. Amaj University, Abuja, FCT

101. Prime University, Abuja, FCT

102. El-Amin University, Niger State

103. College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, Kaduna State

104. Jewel University, Gombe, Gombe State

105. Nigerian University of Technology and Management, Apapa, Lagos State

106. Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja, FCT

107. Al-Bayan University, Kogi state