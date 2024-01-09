157 Crude Oil Theft Cases Recorded In One Week- NNPCL

Between December 30, 2023 and January 5, 2024, the Niger Delta saw 157 occurrences of crude oil theft, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed.

The cases were reported from multiple incidence sources, including Nigeria Agip Oil (62 cases), Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (29 cases), Maton Engineering Limited (18 cases), Tantita Security Services Limited (8 cases), NNPCL Command and Control Center (2 cases), Shell Petroleum Development Company (4 cases), and government security agencies (34 cases), according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Naija News reports that 52 illicit refineries were found in the states of Abia, Imo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, and they were demolished, the NNPCL said in a 3:23-minute video that was uploaded to its X account on Tuesday.

It was stated that “32 illegal connections were uncovered in several parts of the Niger Delta,” including Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States.

Crude oil drums concealed underground were found, and some of it was found in bushes, the NNPCL disclosed in the video.

Saddles of stolen crude oil were allegedly found and seized in Oleh in Warri and Oporoma, Bayelsa State.

In Rivers State, oil well heads were vandalized, while in Delta State, barrels containing stolen crude oil were discovered floating in the river.

A total of 25 incidents of pipeline vandalism were reported in various localities within the last week.

According to NNPCL, “17 suspects were arrested” in relation to the incident during the period under review.

NNPCL said, “12 vehicles conveying stolen crude were arrested in the past week across several locations in Rivers and Delta States, while 24 wooden boats conveying stolen crude were arrested and confiscated.

“Nine of these incidences took place in the deep blue water, 45 in the Eastern region, 95 in the Central region, while eight took place in the Western region.

“For NNPCL, there is no backing down against crude oil theft except the menace is eradicated for good.”