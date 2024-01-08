Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Ebonyi Governorship Election Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the Ebonyi State governorship election appeal to a later date.

Justice John Okoro reserved the judgment during a hearing on Monday after the parties adopted their briefs of argument, stating that the ruling would be communicated to the parties.

Recall that the Court of Appeal Lagos had earlier affirmed the election of Fran­cis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel, led by Justice Jummai Sankey, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Justice Sankey held that the PDP and its candidate lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress as it relates to the nomination of candidates.