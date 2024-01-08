Emefiele: EFCC To Appeal N100 Million Fine

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it will appeal the N100 million fine that the Federal Capital Territory High Court slammed on it for violating the right to personal liberty of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Abuja High Court asked the government to pay a N100 million fine for violating the right of the former apex bank governor.

The cost was awarded on Monday by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi while ruling on a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Emefiele challenging his unlawful detention for over five months by agents of the federal government (DSS and EFCC) without being charged to court.

Justice Adeniyi also restrained the federal government from further re-arresting Emefiele without an order of court.

The court held it was time to put an end to the unlawful practice of arrest before investigations.

However, responding in a statement on Monday evening, the anti-graft agency’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the anti-graft agency was not satisfied with the ruling of the High Court.

He revealed that the commission will approach the Appeal Court to set aside the ruling.

The statement read, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court awarding N100 million damages against it in favour of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

“Justice O.A. Adeniyi, on Monday, January 8, 2024 fined the Commission after he ruled that the Commission’s detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

Story continues below advertisement

“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside.”