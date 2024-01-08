Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 8th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 7th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1245 and sell at N1250 on Sunday 7th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1245 Selling Rate N1250

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 913 Selling Rate 914

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The cost of one kilogram of local rice in Nigeria has increased by 73.2 percent over the past year.

This rise occurs despite substantial funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria to enhance rice production and reduce foreign rice imports.

The price of local rice now ranges from N55,000 to N60,000 for a 50kg bag, varying by location.

National Bureau of Statistics data shows the average price of 1kg of local rice increased from N500.80 to N867.20 between November 2022 and November 2023.

The price of imported rice also rose by 61.53 percent, from N704.13 to N1,137 per kilogram in the same period. Locally, rice prices were highest in Lagos State at N1,122.42, despite the presence of the Lagos Rice Mill producing Eko Rice.