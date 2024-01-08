Atiku’s Ally Reacts To Betta Edu’s Suspension, Hails Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the decision of President Bola Tinubu to suspend his humanitarian affairs minister, Betta Edu.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Monday, Bwala who is a strong ally of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar commended Tinubu for suspending Edu over the recent allegations of corruption leveled against her.

“Again @officialABAT is showing that when there is a credible substance in an allegation he will act in public interest. He has suspended the beauty pageant minister. Give it to him,” Bwala wrote.

Naija News had earlier reported that the suspended minister was earlier denied access to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to TVC, the suspended minister was not allowed to meet with the President a few minutes after her suspension from office was announced by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the minister to its headquarters located in Jabi, Abuja over an alleged N585m scandal.

An impeccable EFCC source, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust, revealed that the anti-graft agency’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had earlier recommended the suspension of the Minister to the President to pave the way for proper investigation.

The invitation came less than an hour after President Bola Tinubu announced Edu’s suspension from office and ordered the EFCC to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

The president also directed the suspended Minister to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and directed her to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.