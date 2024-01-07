Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 7th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1240 and sell at N1250 on Saturday 6th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1240 Selling Rate N1250

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 913 Selling Rate 914

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Investors in the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), experienced a significant boost in the stock market as they gained a total of N1.5 trillion in just two days.

Naija News reports that this positive sentiment continued yesterday, with the market capitalization reaching N42.429 trillion on Wednesday, compared to the N40.917 trillion it opened with on Tuesday.

The gains were primarily driven by Tier-1 banks such as Zenith Bank which rose by 4.23%, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTCO) by 3.49% , and STANBIC IBTC recorded a rise of 3.1% to offset losses in other sectors.

The benchmark index also recorded a 2.04% gain, settling at 77,537.57 points, resulting in a year-to-date return of 3.70%.

Story continues below advertisement

Market turnover was also higher, with a total of 927.56 million shares valued at N10.69 billion exchanged in 11,629 deals.