Tinubu’s Aide Reacts To Killing Of Nigerian Student By Canadian Police, Makes Solemn Vow

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon, has reacted to the death of a Nigerian Student, Stephen Opaso.

Recall that Opaso, a student at the University of Manitoba in Canada, was shot by the police during a mental breakdown.

He later gave up the ghost after he was rushed to a hospital.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident via a statement on Saturday, Asefon described the youngster’s killing as barbaric, cruel and heartless.

He vowed to engage the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, and further collaborate with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of NiDCOM to ensure that the unfortunate killing was not swept under the carpet.

The aide stated that the impression in the public, as gathered during an interaction with the official of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) earlier on the case, was that the killing was racially motivated.

He said this was because the demised student was not welding a gun at the time of the incident and that the police officers would have acted differently if he were to be white.

He, thus, appealed to NANS and the entire Nigerian students to remain calm and vowed to follow the case up diligently until the Canadian authorities gave a true account of the death of the Nigerian student.