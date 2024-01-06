NNPCL Gifts N200,000 Petrol Voucher To Lady Dragged For Waking Up At Wee Hours To Cook For Husband

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has presented a complimentary PMS voucher valued at N200,000 to a user known as a lady who was trolled online for waking up at the wee hours to cook for her husband.

Naija News reacts that the lady with the X handle @_Debbie_OA had faced criticism for revealing her routine of waking up at 4:50 am every day to prepare meals for her husband.

After revealing on X that she began waking up at 4:50 am to prepare meals for her husband, the Nigerian woman gained significant attention on social media.

Her decision was prompted by her husband’s revelation that his colleague brought two spoons for them to eat together.

The tweet sparked controversy, with some users criticizing her actions, while others expressed support by contributing to celebrate her commitment.

In a post via its official X handle on Saturday, NNPCL said it was impressed by her amazing love story and gifted her the petrol voucher.

The tweet read, “Hello #_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”

Naija News gathered that a smartphone company, Infinix Nigeria, offered its latest device, Infinix Hot 40, to a Nigerian lady and her husband on Saturday.

In addition to the smartphone gift, netizens generously contributed over N2 million to her, demonstrating widespread support.

The generosity extended beyond monetary donations, with other Nigerians presenting various gifts to show their solidarity.