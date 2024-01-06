Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 6th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 5th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1235 and sell at N1245 on Friday 5th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 913 Selling Rate 914

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, lost more value against the United States (US) Dollar at the parallel market yesterday.

Naija News understands that on Thursday, January 4, the Naira plummeted to N1,240 per US Dollar from N1,235 per dollar it exchanged for the previous day.

However, the Naira was said to have appreciated to N895.23 against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), thus widening the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates to N344.77 per dollar yesterday from N199.88 per dollar on Wednesday.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N895.23 per dollar from N1,035.12 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating N139.77 appreciation for the Naira.