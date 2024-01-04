‘Leave This Smelling Behaviour’ – Sophia Momodu Reacts To Claims Of Fuming At Davido Over Vacation Video With Chioma And Their Twins

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama to Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has slammed an X user over claims of fuming at his baby daddy’s vacation video with his wife, Chioma Rowland and their twins.

Naija News reported that Davido shared a video of himself and Chioma, taking a walk with two baby strollers.

The singer shared the video in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

The video of Davido and Chioma with the baby strollers is another confirmation that the couple welcomed a set of twins.

Though the singer did not add any caption to the video shared on Tuesday, some of his fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Reacting to the video, X user claimed that his baby mama, Sophia, would be angry over the social media post.

In response, Sophia urged the social media user to get over such behaviour, stressing that many netizens are weired with fake narratives.

She wrote, “Na was. 10 thousand women & 15 thousand children later you people are still calling my name??? Leave this smelling stalkerish behaviour in 2023. Make una move onnnnn! Rest! I know I give y’all life but God damn! Move on! y’all are so weird with this fake narrative.”