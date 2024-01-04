Aiyedatiwa Visits Fasoranti, Afenifere Leaders

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, paid a visit to the leaders of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, led by Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Accompanied by top government officials and aides, the Governor lauded the contributions of the organisation to the development of the State and Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa said the visit was partly to pay homage to the Afenifere elders and to thank them for the fatherly role they played in restoring peace during the political crisis in the State.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt greetings to Chief Reuben Fasoranti and the distinguished elders present. Your wisdom and guidance have been invaluable to our State’s stability. In the past, during challenging times, your intervention, particularly the letter you wrote to President Bola Tinubu advocating constitutional adherence, restored peace to our State. Your counsel has been instrumental.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa also informed the elders of the news of the passing of the former Governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, promising to give him a befitting burial and continue with all his ongoing developmental projects and programmes.

The Governor reiterated his dedication to serving the people of Ondo State while upholding the late Governor’s legacy, seeking the support of the elders in the tasks ahead.

During the visit, the Oluabo of Ilu Abo, Oba Olu Falae, highlighted the urgency of preserving the Yoruba language from the brink of extinction.

He urged the Governor to join his colleagues in the southwest to implement policies that would protect and preserve the Yoruba language.

He commended Ondo State’s history of leadership in positive initiatives, including the establishment of the Amotekun security outfit aimed at securing lives and property within the region.

The former presidential candidate also urged the Governor to consider new road projects in the State, especially in rural areas.

Also, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa extended condolences to Governor Aiyedatiwa during the visit. He emphasized the need for immense goodwill for success and pledged their support, highlighting the elders’ commitment to the welfare of the people of the State.

Recounting the historical precedence set during the days of Ajasin’s administration, Arogbofa urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to leave a lasting mark on the State.

He said: “You are in charge now, take charge. Never forget those who stood by you during challenging times.”

On his part, Fasoranti conveyed the support and goodwill of the elders and offered a prayer for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.

He said: “May divine guidance and wisdom accompany you in this significant phase of leadership. I pray for success and prosperity in your administration.”

Aiyedatiwa received the prayers of the elders with gratitude and expressed appreciation for the support and blessings bestowed upon him, promising to always seek the counsel of the elders in leading the State forward.