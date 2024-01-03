Reactions As Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Hits N854 Million, Becomes Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has smashed her previous record with the latest movie ‘A tribe Called Judah’, as it hits N854 million in less than a month of its release.

Naija News reports that the movie star shared the flyer of the film on her Instagram page, which shows the amount it had grossed in the cinema.

The flyer stated that the movie had grossed N854 million and is currently the highest-grossing film ever in the history of movie production in Nigeria.

While expressing appreciation to Nigerians, Funke Akindele said God is running it.

She wrote, “Na God dey run am!!!”

The latest achievement has sparked reactions from Nigerians as they commend Funke.

@mirab_clothiers wrote: “Have you guys seen this? I don’t Stan rubbish oloun gbo.. road to 1billion, stop playing To the one who sets record and breaks it herself ⁦@funkeakindele Weldone Mama, you deserve this and 1billion views paapa 🙌🏾🙌🏾 maximum love and respect to your craft Ma’am”

@olabodeeko wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen, Funke Akindele made a 10/10 movie with A Tribe Called Judah. You should see it if you haven’t. Great work from the cast and crew. Btw, who are those mumu lovebirds? It’s cute, tho. Genoveva is who she says she is and more. Brilliant actor.”

@ijeoma_nn_ wrote: “Not only did Aunty @funkeakindele kill main production, she killed PR before and after! Who still works as hard as still creating contents for post work???!!!!!! That’s why you’re the best in the game! You too sabi”

@shenkesbee wrote: “Totally worth it. The movie was very interesting but the most beautiful part is how she has been marketing the movie. Very inspiring. She didn’t even mind that she is popular and already has the fanbase, asides the money she must have spent on marketing, merchandise and the others. She has unlocked a whole new level of Movie marketing, and it’s beautiful to see. Wishing her greater heights! Totally deserving”

@fummy_die write: “Not surprised. The movie poster keeps following me everywhere I go. Publicity on steroids”

@abimpe wrote: “Funke is the Queen of Nollywood. Give her her flowers”

@simplyola wrote: “Producer first and foremost go and learn how to pick your title. The title alone is captivating that everyone will be willing to watch.”

@pottersactering wrote: “The publicity was topnotch. Literally just got back from seeing this. Totally worth every hype!”

@oyin wrote: “Why is testimony not in all these photos!! Her part was the highlight of this movie for me 😂 she was always at the wrong place at the right time. Nobody is sha funke’s mate in this filmmaking business! She killed it through and through”