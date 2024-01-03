PDP Chieftain Reveals What Desperate Politicians Did To Late Akeredolu

Former speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Bakita Bello, has accused desperate politicians of failing to show enough love and respect for the late Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made this known in an interview with PUNCH.

Speaking on the political crisis that rocked the state some months ago between the House of Assembly members, Akeredolu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Bello admitted that the situation was caused by the failure to comply with the bidding of the 1999 Constitution, which demands the transmission of power to the deputy governor when necessary for the smooth running of government.

Bello frowned at how some politicians exploited the political crisis for their selfish ends and disrespected the constituted authority and the rule of law because of the 2024 governorship election.

He said, “It is common knowledge that the crisis was caused by the failure to comply with the bidding of the 1999 Constitution as Amended (2011), which demands the transmission of power by a governor to his deputy, as and when necessary, for the smooth running of government. Fortunately, the needful was done and the acting governor has now become the substantive governor.

“The worst aspect of the sad situation, however, is the role of some individuals and groups in exploiting the matters for their selfish ends.

“Some have reasoned that the race and interests for the next governorship contest may be the root cause. Yes, it could be true, but the political actors engaged in the logjam had exhibited crass opportunism, insubordination, and total disrespect for constituted authority and the rule of law. They didn’t show enough love and respect for the late governor’s predicament.”