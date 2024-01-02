Tinubu’s Aide Slams PDP, LP Over Comments On President’s New Year Message

Presidential aide, Temitope Ajayi, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over their comments on the New Year speech of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the LP had condemned Tinubu’s speech, stating that the nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on New Year’s Day was full of deceit and lacked empathy.

In a statement on Monday in response to Tinubu’s broadcast, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, described the speech as “appalling and hollow.”

While the PDP, through a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the President’s message as a “harvest of deceit, false claims, and empty promises.”

The PDP described Tinubu’s address as uninspiring and failing to tackle critical national issues, adding that the President neglected issues like insecurity, economic hardship, high inflation, and unemployment.

Reacting in a X post on Tuesday, Ajayi described the comments of the PDP and LP as incoherent verbiage, saying that the nation does not need thoughtless opposition.

He also applauded the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for its review of President Tinubu’s New Year speech to the nation.

Story continues below advertisement



He wrote: “When you see a review of President Tinubu’s New Year speech to the nation by influential private sector/advocacy groups like that of Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and you juxtapose it with the incoherent verbiage from PDP and LP, you will then know why a nation does not need thoughtless opposition.”