Tinubu Has Shown That It Is Not Business As Usual – Group Reacts To NSIPA Boss Suspension

The Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (NCCSO) has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the suspension of the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu, over alleged financial impropriety.

Naija News reports that the President relieved Shehu of her position as NSIPA CEO on January 2, 2024

Prior to this, it was alleged that Shehu made an unapproved withdrawal of over N44 billion in collaboration with the Director of Finance, Hamza Buwai.

Reacting to the national coordinator’s suspension via a press conference by its leader, Abimbola Ademola, in Abuja, NCCSO praised Tinubu for demonstrating zero tolerance for fraud.

They asserted that his swift action would serve as a deterrent to other appointees planning to carry out the same act.

The Coalition said, “Before now, we know President Tinubu does not tolerate corruption, we know he will not allow any appointee to set his renewed hope agenda back, so we are pleased that he not only suspended the National Coordinator of NSIPA but ordered investigation, people need to start paying for their deeds.

“This kind of approach is what we need and it is a clear sign that Mr President has zero tolerance for corruption, it is also a sign that it is not going to be business as usual, all ministers and appointees should take note.”