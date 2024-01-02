Nigerians Will Soon Enjoy Benefits Of Subsidy Removal – Governor Yahaya

The governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, declared on Tuesday that Nigerians would soon experience the benefits of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Yahaya made this statement in Gombe during the inauguration of the second phase of the state’s palliative distribution to residents.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu, in collaboration with state governors, was actively working to alleviate the challenges arising from the petrol subsidy removal and end the associated hardships.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed that significant investments were underway to lift Nigerians out of their current economic challenges.

“It is our prayer that this thing (hardship) will be over by the grace of God, and with the determination of Mr President and governors, we are going to ensure that Nigeria gets stable.

“We are going to move as fast as we can to end the hardship caused by the subsidy removal.

“The principal reason for the hardship is the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, but as of today, the Port Harcourt refinery is resuming production.

“Soon, we will have our locally refined petroleum product getting to the people, and there is no reason why such products that are made locally will cost as much as what it is costing the people now,” he said.

The governor commended the residents of the state and Nigerians for their patience since the subsidy removal, offering assurance that better days are on the horizon.