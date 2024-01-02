Ghana’s Black Stars, Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Share Hotel At AFCON 2023

In a twist, Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, will share accommodations with their long-standing rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, at the luxurious 5-star Pullman Hotel in Abidjan during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles have been placed in Group A alongside the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Under the guidance of coach Jose Peseiro, the Nigerian team will kick off their campaign by facing Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang Nacional and Cote d’Ivoire’s Elephants at the Alassane Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

Their final group stage match against Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus will take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to arrive in Abidjan for AFCON 2023 on Wednesday, January 10, while Ghana’s Black Stars are drawn in Group B with seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Chris Hughton’s men will play their group games at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium, in Abidjan.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has confirmed that the national team had to leave out Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey from their 2023 AFCON squad due to injury.

Thomas Partey is arguably the most influential player in the Ghana national team currently and was expected to lead the West African side to their 5th AFCON title in Ivory Coast from January 13.

Unfortunately, Thomas Partey, who has not played for Arsenal since October 30 due to a hamstring issue, is not fit enough to represent Ghana in the 2023 AFCON.

“This is the biggest injury that he has had,” coach Hughton said as he unveiled the country’s 27-man AFCON squad.

“The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period.

“Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad.”

Daniel Amartey, a defender for Leicester City, Mohammed Kudus, a midfielder for West Ham, Antoine Semenyo, an attacker for Bournemouth, and right-back Tariq Lampey of Brighton are among the players that made it into Ghana’s 27-man list.

Andre Ayew, who currently plays for Le Havre in France, will take part in the eighth and record-tying AFCON edition.

Winger Abdul Fatawu, who is on loan from Sporting CP to Leicester, wasn’t invited. As for Baba Rahman, a left-back for PAOK, chose his club career over playing in the 2023 AFCON