‘Funke Akindele Is Honest But Brutal’ – Nollywood Actress, Paschaline Alex

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Paschaline Alex, has commended her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, for the massive support in her career and life.

Naija News reports that the actress, in a post on Instagram, said Funke is honest and sometimes can be brutal because she wants the best from her.

Paschaline revealed that the Nollywood ‘Box Office’ queen taught her to love and never settle for anything less than she deserves.

She added that one of the most beneficial lessons Funke had taught her was love, which supersedes every other principle of life.

She wrote: “@funkejenifaakindele, my second mother You’re always honest, although sometimes brutal, and made me into the woman I am today. From my hair to my clothes, all the way to my major in film, though it changed several times, your support never did. As you’d always say “If you like it, I love it.

“More importantly, you taught me how to love and never settle for anything less than what I deserve. You showed me my inner beauty, a lesson that didn’t register until later in life but one of the most beneficial lessons you have taught me is the lesson of love which supercedes every other principle of life.

“Thank you Mama God bless you Agunwanyi @funkejenifaakindele.”