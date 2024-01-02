Evil People Plotting Attack Against Me In 2024 – Father Mbaka Reveals

A controversial Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has alleged that there is a plot by some “evil people” to attack him in the year 2024.

Naija News reports that the Catholic priest disclosed this while speaking at a cross over night on Monday at the Adoration Ground, Enugu.

While not mentioning the names of the ‘evil people,’ Mbaka said God revealed to him that the attacks against him this New Year would be strong.

He said: “The Lord demands that all of you should back Father Mbaka with prayers because of the level of attack that is coming to me in 2024. I need your prayer backup.”

Mbaka said he had thought that he would not witness any attacks this year but that God told him that some wicked people were planning evil against him.

“So please, I am the Mbaka. Pray for me. I do not know the evil people that the Holy Spirit was telling me about, but God knows them. He (Holy Spirit) told me that the evil people are harbouring grievances against me. He said the evil people had vowed not to rest until they deal with me,” he added.

Recall that in his New Year message on 1 January 2022, the cleric had also alleged that there was a plot to kill him after his row with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in May 2021.

Mbaka, who was a staunch supporter of the then Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in a surprise move, criticized the then president, asking him to resign or be impeached for “bad governance.”

The presidency responded with an accusation that the priest was angry because his request for government contracts was rebuffed.

The exchange was the last straw for the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, who had repeatedly cautioned Mr Mbaka against meddling in politics.

Story continues below advertisement



Onaga, consequently, shut down the Adoration Ministry for one month before the issue was later resolved, with Mbaka apologizing to the bishop and other Catholic faithful of the diocese.