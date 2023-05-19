I Feel Your Pain – Fr. Mbaka Sympathises With EFCC

Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has sympathized with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the recent fire incident that gutted one of its buildings.

The clergyman on Wednesday visited the Enugu zonal command where he sympathized with the commission.

The priest, who was received by the Commander, ACE I Aliyu Nuhu Naibi, took a brief tour of the affected facility and expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost to the incident.

“I feel your pain but glory be to God that no lives were lost,” he said.

Naibi thanked Mbaka for the visit and assured him that the Command’s files and other working tools were not affected by the fire, pointing out that the Commission has since digitized all its operations.

“All our detainees are safe, our files recovered, most computer systems restored and other critical components in good shape” he added.

The clergyman subsequently assured the command that the hand of God will continue to preserve every member of staff of the Commission.